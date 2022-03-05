Isaiah Spiller's underwhelming performance at the NFL Scouting Combine was due to an injury, according to his agent, Rocky Arceneaux. Spiller is nursing a strained abductor muscle that has limited his training. Spiller plans to run at Texas A&M's pro day and, according to Arceneaux, will "show why he should be the first RB taken," via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One of the top running back prospects in this year's draft, Spiller opted not to run the 40 yard dash in Indianapolis. He did take part in the vertical and broad jumps but did not rank among the top running backs in either jump. Spiller also did part in measurements from the combine.

In three seasons with the Aggies, the 6-foot, 217-pound Spiller ran for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He had 16 100-yard rushing performances that included six 100-yard efforts last fall. Spiller's best game last season took place during a road win over Missouri, when he rumbled for 168 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Spiller is currently CBS Sports' top-rated running back prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. But the impressive combine performances of Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenny Walker III has led to uncertainty as it relates to which running back will hear his name called first during the draft.