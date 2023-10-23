Week 7 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the 49ers and Vikings set to duke it out on Monday night. Sunday's action was filled with some unexpected outcomes with various upsets occurring across the league, including the Patriots taking down the Bills, the Giants defeating the Commanders and the Broncos coming out on top against the Packers. While not an upset, maybe the most surprising outcome of the day was the Ravens' 38-6 thrashing of the Lions.

All of those games are just the latest example that you need to expect the unexpected in the NFL and that's certainly true as we make a pivot toward Week 8. Below, we'll get our first glimpse of all the Week 8 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Week 8 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Buccaneers at Bills (Thursday) Bills -7.5 42.5 Buccaneers +295, Bills -375 Saints at Colts Colts -1 41.5 Saints +100, Colts -120 Texans at Panthers Texans -3 41.5 Texans -165, Panthers +139 Jaguars at Steelers Jaguars -1.5 41.5 Jaguars -127, Steelers +106 Vikings at Packers Packers -1.5 43.5 Vikings +100, Packers -120 Rams at Cowboys Cowboys -6 46 Rams +216, Cowboys -268 Eagles at Commanders Eagles -6.5 45 Eagles -280, Commanders +228 Jets at Giants Jets -3 36 Jets -166, Giants +140 Patriots at Dolphins Dolphins -10.5 47 Patriots +405, Dolphins -550 Falcons at Titans Falcons -1 37 Falcons -116, Titans -104 Browns at Seahawks Seahawks -2.5 40.5 Browns +121, Seahawks -143 Ravens at Cardinals Ravens -8.5 44 Ravens -403, Cardinals +316 Bengals at 49ers 49ers -5.5 45.5 Bengals +207, 49ers -257 Chiefs at Broncos Chiefs -8.5 45.5 Chiefs -417, Broncos +322 Bears at Chargers Chargers -9 44.5 Bears +337, Chargers -440 Raiders at Lions Lions -7.5 45 Raiders +289, Lions -369

Notable movement, trends

Buccaneers at Bills (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Both of these teams are looking to rebound after suffering losses in Week 7. For the Bills, they've been in a noteworthy funk as they've dropped two of their last three games, including a loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Where they've really struggled is within one-score games -- they are 8-12 since 2021 (including playoffs). The Bills have covered two of their three home games this season, but Tampa Bay has been solid on the road with a 2-0 ATS mark heading into Week 8.

Saints at Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans will have a bit of a rest advantage after playing on Thursday to begin Week 7 while the Colts played on Sunday. Both teams are coming off losses and sit at 3-4 on the season. For Indy, turnovers were the key issue as it fell to the Browns as Gardner Minshew gave the ball away four times. This is the first time this season that the Colts are considered home favorites and are 2-2 ATS at Lucas Oil Stadium heading into Week 8. The Saints are 1-2-1 ATS on the road.

Texans at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Both of these teams were on the bye in Week 7, so they'll be fully rested for this head-to-head. This will be a matchup between quarterbacks that went No. 1 (Bryce Young) and No. 2 (C.J. Stroud) in the 2023 NFL Draft. So far, Stroud has enjoyed more success as his Texans are 3-3 on the year while Young and the Panthers have yet to record a win at 0-6. With that in mind, it's not surprising to see Houston favored despite being the road team. The Texans are 2-1 ATS on the road this season while the Panthers are 0-1-1 ATS at home.

Jaguars at Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Both teams are coming off road wins in Week 7 with the Jaguars taking down the Saints in New Orleans on Thursday and Pittsburgh rolling into L.A. and getting a victory over the Rams. Despite Pittsburgh owning one of the few true home-field advantages in the league, Jacksonville is a slim 1.5-point favorite. Each of these teams has been a solid club to lean on from a betting standpoint this season with the Jaguars tied with a league-best 5-2 ATS record while the Steelers come in at 4-2 ATS. Jacksonville is also 2-0 ATS on the road this season. With the total set at 41.5, it's worth noting that the Under is 5-1 in Steelers games thus far.

Vikings at Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Minnesota still has its Week 7 matchup with the 49ers to deal with, but the Packers are heading back to Lambeau Field after a loss to Denver that extends its losing streak to three games. The offense under Jordan Love still is trying to find some consistency after being shut out in the first half. Green Bay is 1-1 ATS at home this season, but the Vikings have played well on the road as they boast a 2-0-1 ATS record coming into Week 8.

Rams at Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Rams will be facing a Cowboys team that is coming off the bye in Week 7. Under Mike McCarthy, Dallas is 2-1 ATS coming off of the bye and is 2-0 ATS at AT&T Stadium this season. L.A. is coming off a loss to the Steelers at home that dropped it to 3-4 SU (4-2-1 ATS) on the year. So far, the Rams have fared much better on the road this season than they've done at SoFi Stadium as they are 2-0-1 ATS. The total currently sits at 46 and the Under is a combined 8-5 between these teams this season.

Eagles at Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia flexed its Super Bowl muscles in a prime-time win against the Dolphins on Sunday night and will now go on the road to wrap up the season series against a Commanders team that fell to the Giants. These division rivals played back in Week 4 and needed overtime to determine the winner as Philly just edged out the victory, but Washington did cover. At FedEx Field, the Commanders are 0-3 ATS on the year, while the Eagles are 3-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Jets at Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

We have ourselves a MetLife Stadium brawl between the Giants and Jets. This is the first time that these New York teams have faced one another since Week 10 of the 2019 season, and the oddsmakers believe this will be a low-scoring affair judging by the total that sits at slate-low 36. That's likely, in part, due to the uncertain status at quarterback for the Giants on top of the Jets having one of the top defenses in the league. At MetLife Stadium, the Under is a combined 6-1 between these teams this season.

Patriots at Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

The Patriots snapped their four-game losing streak on Sunday with the home upset over the Bills, thanks to a last-second touchdown throw from Mac Jones. While thrilling, that victory -- or Miami's loss to Philly -- did not seem to sway the oddsmakers when looking at this matchup as New England is a 10.5-point underdog as it heads down to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Dolphins. Miami is tied for a league-best 3-0 ATS record at home this season and has a 28.7 average margin of victory. New England is 1-2 ATS on the road.

Falcons at Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Atlanta pulled out another late win this season on the leg of Younghoe Koo, who netted a 51-yard field goal to give the Falcons the win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. They'll now travel down to Nashville to face a Titans team that was on bye in Week 7. The storyline for Tennessee will be the status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a high ankle sprain in London just before the bye. That would thrust either Malik Willis or Will Levis into the starting role. The Titans are 2-0 ATS at home this season while the Falcons are 1-1 on the road. Given the possibility of a backup quarterback playing in this game, it's worth pointing out that the Under is a combined 11-2 between these teams this season.

Browns at Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

The question surrounding the Browns will again be the status of Deshaun Watson, who left Sunday's win over the Colts due to injury. His practice participation throughout the week will be worth monitoring. If he can't play, P.J. Walker will likely get the start against Seattle. The Seahawks also came out on the winning end in Week 7, taking down the Cardinals. Seattle is now 4-2 ATS on the season and is 2-1 at Lumen Field. The Browns have struggled on the road this season and are 0-2 ATS away from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Ravens at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore is coming off arguably its biggest win of the season by blowing out Detroit at home. The Ravens are now a game up in the AFC North standings and take on a Cardinals team that has lost four straight. Arizona is 2-1 ATS as a home underdog this season while Baltimore is 1-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Bengals at 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati is coming off a bye and will have a big rest advantage against a 49ers team that will be playing on a short week. While that might sound like a promising development for the Bengals, they are just 2-3 ATS under Zac Taylor coming out of the bye and are 6-5 ATS when they have the rest advantage. Meanwhile, the Niners are 11-8-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage. They are also 3-0 ATS at home this year.

Chiefs at Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Kansas City's pass-catching offense outside of Travis Kelce is still a work in progress, but the defense is arguably the best Patrick Mahomes has ever played with. That showed in the 31-17 win over the Chargers at Arrowhead on Sunday where the Chiefs forced two turnovers. Denver was able to notch a home win as well with a victory over the Packers, but faces a much more challenging opponent in the Chiefs. So far this season, K.C. is 2-0 ATS against the AFC West while the Broncos are 0-2 within the division. That includes a 19-8 victory by the Chiefs against Denver back in Week 6. The Broncos are also 1-3 ATS at home.

Bears at Chargers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

The Bears were one of the surprise teams of the Week 7 slate with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent -- filling in for the injured Justin Fields -- leading Chicago to a blowout win over the Raiders. Bagent was an efficient 21 of 29 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. While Bagent was solid, running back D'Onta Foreman carried the offense with three total touchdowns. They'll now try to mount another upset when they travel to L.A. to face the Chargers as a 9-point underdog. Justin Herbert's club fell to the Chiefs, handing them back-to-back losses to fall to 2-4 on the season. SoFi Stadium hasn't exactly been a welcome home to them so far either as they are 1-3 ATS at home coming into Week 8.

Raiders at Lions (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Raiders could get Jimmy Garoppolo back for this game after the quarterback missed Sunday's loss to Chicago due to a back injury. As it stands, however, Detroit is a 7.5-point favorite and looking to rebound after a blowout loss in Baltimore. This might be a rebound spot for the Lions, who are 2-1 ATS at home this season, while the Raiders are 1-3 ATS on the road.