No kneeling, no criminals: XFL's new rules draws cheers, jeers on Twitter
The new XFL has some interesting behavioral rules and (shocker!) they're a bit polarizing
Vince McMahon announced plans for a new XFL on Thursday afternoon, with his second attempt at establishing a professional football league rivaling the NFL to launch in 2020.
McMahon, who is most known for his role as CEO of the WWE, didn't offer up a ton of details in his announcement, but he did lay the basic groundwork of to expect from the league. It will launch with eight teams playing a 10-week season, with four of those teams ultimately making the playoffs.
Unlike the first version of the XFL, which played just one season in 2001 before folding, the 2.0 XFL will include no WWE crossover on either the management or talent side.
One of the most noteworthy aspects of the new XFL revealed on Thursday were the rules regarding player behavior. McMahon declared that there would be no room for politics or social issues in the league. This, obviously, is in contrast to the NFL, which has dealt with plenty of controversy over the past few seasons regarding the activism shown by many of the league's athletes, especially when it came to kneeling during the national anthem.
"People don't want social and political issues coming into play when they are trying to be entertained," McMahon said. "We want someone who wants to take a knee to do their version of that on their personal time."
McMahon also said that the league would not accept players who have a criminal record, noting that the league would place an emphasis on evaluating "the quality of human being" a player is before signing them.
The behavioral rules seemed to get the most play on social media. Some people thought it was a great idea.
Others mocked the rules and poked fun at the perceived target demographic.
Some people found the employment rules to be just a little too strict
Of course, there's plenty of time between now and the league's inaugural season, meaning there's plenty of time for the rules to change or for the reactions to those rules to change. Either way, it's clear that Vince McMahon wants to Make The XFL Great...Again?
