The Ravens (-10) are the biggest favorites of Week 1 in the 2023 NFL schedule at home against the Texans and could be a target for anyone making NFL survivor picks. This matchup pits the veteran Lamar Jackson against rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and it's tough to argue that as one of the safest Week 1 survivor pool picks. However, heavy favorites have lost Week 1 in prior seasons like the Bears upsetting the 49ers in the opening week last year. Which direction should you go with your Week 1 NFL knockout picks to ensure you're still alive next week? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and locked in its Week 1 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're coming off a 13-4 season and are favored over a Steelers team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. This would not be the ideal moment to stake your survivor pool season on the 49ers. San Francisco will have two division games against the Cardinals this season and the opportunity to hold onto the 49ers until then is significantly more appealing than taking them in a game they are favored by less than a field goal in the NFL odds.

The Steelers have been one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1 over the last seven years, sporting a 5-1-1 record over that span. Although the 49ers finished with four more wins than the Steelers last year, Pittsburgh closed the season winning six of its final seven games with Kenny Pickett starting to come into his own as the team's starting quarterback. The 49ers should win the game, but they are too risky to use as a Week 1 NFL survivor pick. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that closed out last season with back-to-back wins and has had plenty of success against its Week 1 opponent. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 1 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.