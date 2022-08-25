The 2022 NFL preseason is nearing its end with only one more week of action. The third week of the preseason schedule opens with a pair of games on Thursday, including a headline-grabbing matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Arrowhead Stadium hosts the proceedings in the 20th all-time preseason matchup between the franchises. Both teams are 1-1 in the preseason and aiming to end on a high note.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Green Bay as a 1-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36 in the latest Packers vs. Chiefs odds.

Packers vs. Chiefs spread: Packers -1

Packers vs. Chiefs over/under: 36 points

Packers vs. Chiefs money line: Packers -120, Chiefs +100

GB: First preseason visit to Arrowhead Stadium since 2018

KC: 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games versus Green Bay



Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is resting veteran starters, but the Packers still have plenty of talented players slated to appear. That is headlined by first-round defender Quay Walker and the bulk of the team's starting offensive line. Green Bay has outperformed its opponents in the preseason, holding yards-per-play and total yards advantages in both contests, and Kansas City lost both head-to-head battles on a per-play basis.

Green Bay won't have Aaron Rodgers, but Jordan Love is more than capable of stepping in and, once the backups take the field, the Packers could have the edge. Love has extensive preseason experience, and the former first-round pick threw for 411 yards and two touchdowns in a regular season start in 2021. Green Bay is also looking to evaluate wide receivers, with Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson presenting high-upside talent that could give Rodgers more options when the bright lights come on.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City knew early in the week that Green Bay would not be playing its prominent starters, headlined by Rodgers. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is more coy in revealing his plans, but Kansas City played its key players for two series in the 2021 preseason finale. That included Patrick Mahomes, who has shined in the 2022 preseason.

The former MVP finished in the top five of the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, and Mahomes has keyed three drives during the preseason, all of which ended in passing touchdowns. He also tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the 2021 preseason finale, and Mahomes' presence is a key advantage. In addition, the Chiefs are frisky on defense, allowing fewer than 17 points per game in the last 12 contests of last year. Kansas City may also benefit from ball security issues from Green Bay's backup quarterbacks.

