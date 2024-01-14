The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card showdown on Sunday. The Cowboys have a 4-4 record against the Packers in the NFL playoffs all-time. Dallas has won their last nine games at home and covered six times in eight games at AT&T Stadium this season. Meanwhile, Green Bay has hit the first-half money line in 12 of the last 20 games and went 9-8 against the spread this season.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Cowboys are seven-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Packers vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Packers picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Packers.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, returning more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Most importantly, White has a read on the pulse of the Packers. In fact, he is a blistering 66-26-2 (+3572) on his last 94 against-the-spread picks involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Packers vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -7

Packers vs. Cowboys Over/Under: 50.5 points

Packers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -343, Green Bay +271

GB: Packers are 9-8 against the spread this season

DAL: Cowboys are 10-7 against the spread this season

Why Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys' aerial attack has an abundance of playmakers. Receiver CeeDee Lamb was first in the league in receptions (135), second in receiving yards (1,749), and third in touchdowns (12). He's seen double-digit targets in six straight games. In his last outing, Lamb had 13 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Jake Ferguson is an athletic and physical threat across the middle. Ferguson uses his size as a blocker while creating YAC opportunities. The Wisconsin product was second on the team in catches (71) and receiving yards (761) with five touchdowns. In Week 18 versus the Commanders, Ferguson had six grabs for 69 yards.

Why Packers can cover

Green Bay owns a strong collection of young pass-catchers. The Packers were 12th in the NFL in passing offense (233.4). Rookie receiver Jayden Reed brings a dynamic element to the aerial attack. Reed has strong body control and tracks the ball well downfield. He also has the versatility to take jet sweeps the distance. He led the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (793), and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (eight).

In his last outing, Reed totaled four receptions for a season-high 112 yards. Receiver Romeo Doubs is another smooth vertical and red zone target. The Nevada product (6'2) uses his long arms to snag passes over defenders. He notched 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. He's gone over 70 receiving yards in four games this season.

