Packers vs. Eagles: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Green Bay (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Green Bay 3-0-0; Philadelphia 1-2-0

What to Know

Green Bay will take on Philadelphia at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Green Bay has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Packers brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Denver last week; they left with a three-game streak. Green Bay walked away with a 27-16 win. No one put up better numbers for them than WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who really brought his A game. He caught six passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, if Philadelphia was expecting to get some payback for the 24-23 defeat against Detroit the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for Philadelphia as they fell 27-24 to Detroit. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Eagles.

Green Bay's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Packers enter the game with only 4 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. As for the Eagles, they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 57 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.00

Odds

The Packers are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.