Packers vs. Eagles: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Packers vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Green Bay 3-0-0; Philadelphia 1-2-0
What to Know
Green Bay will take on Philadelphia at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Green Bay has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Packers brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Denver last week; they left with a three-game streak. Green Bay walked away with a 27-16 win. No one put up better numbers for them than WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who really brought his A game. He caught six passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.
Meanwhile, if Philadelphia was expecting to get some payback for the 24-23 defeat against Detroit the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for Philadelphia as they fell 27-24 to Detroit. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Eagles.
Green Bay's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Packers enter the game with only 4 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. As for the Eagles, they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 57 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $69.00
Odds
The Packers are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 28, 2016 - Green Bay 27 vs. Philadelphia 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
McCoy returns, Keenum misses practice
The Redskins have added another quarterback to the mix
-
Ramsey leaving Jags for daughter's birth
The cornerback, who has requested a trade, is heading to Nashville as he awaits the birth of...
-
Injuries: Jeffery returns for Eagles
Keep up with all you need to know about who'll play and who won't in the Week 4 injury report
-
Report: Gordon to end holdout Thursday
Gordon is ending his holdout earlier than expected after the team refused to cave to his demands
-
Redskins ruin 20-team, $500k parlay
This person will never, ever forgive the Redskins for what they've done
-
Marrone laughs about Ramsey's injury
Doug Marrone address Jalen Ramsey questions with laughter