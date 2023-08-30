Matt Corral once had an opportunity to start for the Carolina Panthers. Now, the 2022 third-round pick is looking for his next opportunity. NFL Network reported the Panthers have waived Corral, keeping Bryce Young and Andy Dalton as the two quarterbacks on the active roster.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said to reporters he'd like to get Corral back on the practice squad, but he's subject to waivers. If Corral goes unclaimed, there's an opportunity for him to return to Carolina.

Corral never played a regular-season game with the Panthers. Corral suffered a tear of the Lisfranc ligament in his left foot during the 2022 preseason when he was competing with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for the starting job, keeping him out for the year.

The Panthers signed Andy Dalton in free agency and traded up to No. 1 overall to draft Young, so Corral's future with the franchise was as a developmental quarterback (at best). Corral went 28 of 47 for 249 yards with an interception in three preseason games, compiling a 64.9 rating. If Corral clears waivers, he's free to sign with any team's practice squad or active roster.

With Corral released, only 13 players from Matt Rhule's draft picks remain on the 53-man roster -- showcasing the significant changes the franchise has made since firing Rhule last season.