Bill Belichick is widely considered the greatest coach in NFL history, and rightfully so. Belichick is not yet the all-time regular season wins leader, but that's only because the two coaches ahead of him (Don Shula and George Halas) coached for five and 12 more years, respectively, than Belichick. Sitting just 30 wins behind Shula, it won't be more than a few years before Belichick surpasses him.

Belichick is already by far the winningest coach in playoff history, though, with nine more wins (31) than any other head coach. (Andy Reid is second with 22 and Tom Landry is third with 20.) Belichick also has more Super Bowl victories (six) than any other head coach, and if he wins one more, he will have as many as the next two Super Bowl-winningest head coaches combined.

The resume is pretty unimpeachable. But that doesn't mean Belichick has done everything he wants to do in the coaching profession. There are still things he's like to do -- or more accurately, would liked to have done in the past. In an interview with The 33rd Team, Belichick revealed which coach he would have liked to work with the most.

"Paul Brown at the top of the list," Belichick said. "I was able to spend some time around Coach Brown, both at Cleveland when I was really young, and then at Cincinnati, you know, when I was a teenager, and we went to their summer camps and stuff, but I would've loved to have done that."

Though he did not get to coach alongside Brown at any point, Belichick did get to learn a lot about him -- thanks to another man with the same last name.

"And really where I learned a lot about Paul Brown was (Hall of Fame running back) Jim Brown. And when I'd talk with Jim, we'd have a lot of conversations, you know, Jim would refer to Paul Brown. Very frequently this is the way Paul did it, or Paul did it a little bit different or, you know, here's why Paul did it this way. Here's why Paul did it that way. And it really gave me a lot of insight from a player's perspective, you know, into the way that Paul coached the team."

You can watch the full interview with Belichick here: