Patriots vs. Steelers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 78-49 run

The main event on the opening Sunday of the 2019 NFL season features the defending Super Bowl champions and their chief conference rival over the last two decades. The New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football from Gillette Stadium. It's the fifth year in a row these AFC powerhouses have faced off in the regular season, and the fourth time they've met in an opener, with New England winning two of three. The current Patriots vs. Steelers odds have New England as a 5.5-point favorite with an over-under of 49, down 2.5 from where the total opened. The Pats have won four of the last five meetings, but the lone blemish was the last time they met, in Week 15 of last season.

The model has factored in that the Steelers have never beaten a Tom Brady-led Patriots team in New England and are 1-5 against Bill Belichick in Foxborough. Brady has tossed 18 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last five games against Pittsburgh in New England. The Patriots have also repeatedly beaten Vegas' expectations. Against the spread, they're on an amazing 40-17 run, and they're 13-5 against the number in their last 18 games against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' physical pass defense ranked third in interceptions (18) and second in completion percentage allowed (61.2). Those trends and its bump-and-run style are an effective combination against a quick-throwing quarterback like Roethlisberger.

But just because Brady has dominated Pittsburgh does not guarantee New England will cover the Patriots vs. Steelers spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers may have figured out how to beat Brady when they knocked them off 17-10 in Pittsburgh in Week 15. The Steelers were the only team to rank in the top five in the NFL last year in blitz rate, pressure rate and sack rate, and they put more pressure on Brady than any team last year. Pittsburgh led the NFL with 52 sacks, led by 13 from T.J. Watt. With the Patriots replacing two offensive linemen, disrupting Brady may be the key to covering or winning again.

While Brady gets the headlines as an elite-level veteran quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, 38, is right there too. Last season, Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing yards (5,129), attempts and completions, and his 34 touchdowns were the most in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. The Pats' defense ranked 21st against the pass, giving Pittsburgh a solid strength-versus-weakness matchup to exploit.

