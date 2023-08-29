One of the biggest surprises of cutdown day in the NFL resides in Foxborough. The Patriots have elected to waive second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. With this release along with New England also previously cutting Trace McSorley, Mac Jones is currently the only quarterback on the roster.

Also on the (somewhat) quarterback front, the Patriots also waived rookie Malik Cunningham. The Louisville product was a college quarterback and saw some snaps under center in the preseason but has been transitioning to a receiver/returner.

New England hopes to get both Zappe and Cunningham onto the practice squad, per MassLive.com.

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round last year, and the signal-caller out of Western Kentucky had impressed during his rookie year. He even threatened Jones for the starting job at times throughout the year. He started two games and appeared in four. The Patriots went 2-0 in both of Zappe's starts and the young quarterback completed 70.7% of his passes in limited action to go along with five touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging 195.3 yards passing.

Bailey Zappe NE • QB • #4 CMP% 70.7 YDs 781 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

This summer, however, wasn't the best showing for Zappe as he entered Year 2. He struggled early in training camp and oftentimes checked down a bit too much during competitive drills. In the preseason finale against Tennessee, Zappe completed 8 of 15 for 57 yards and was sacked four times.

Meanwhile, Cunningham is looked at much more as a project. While he was initially thought to simply transition to a receiver/returner in the NFL, the Patriots did give him some reps at quarterback and flashed during the team's preseason opener. In the finale against Tennessee, he saw minimal work under center, dropping back to pass twice and did not complete a throw.