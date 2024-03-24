The Las Vegas Raiders are a logical candidate to target a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, even after signing veteran Gardner Minshew. No matter what the team does next, however, head coach Antonio Pierce believes incumbent Aidan O'Connell will compete for 2024's starting job, telling NFL Network Sunday the 25-year-old "earned that right."

"At the end of the day, listen, Aidan O'Connell played his ass off," Pierce said of the 2023 fourth-rounder. "He did a hell of a job for us. You're talking about a kid that has the mental toughness to play in the National Football League. Whatever happens and whatever we do, it has to go through Aidan O'Connell. (I'm) being honest with you, because he's earned that right."

O'Connell started 10 games as a rookie out of Purdue, throwing 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions while helping the Raiders go 5-5 to close the year. But Vegas signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal in free agency, and the team also owns the No. 13 overall pick in April's draft. Pierce acknowledged to NFL Network the Raiders likely aren't done adding to the position.

"I got Tom Telesco (as general manager)," Pierce said. "Got the magician. (I'll) figure out what he's got up his sleeve. He's done it for a long time. I got a lot of trust in him. ... (He) knows something about quarterbacks. So I'm going to let him figure it out."