Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby rarely comes off the field, which is why when he's listed as "doubtful" to suit up due to a knee injury, it's probably more like "questionable." According to NFL Media, the star pass rusher is pushing to play Sunday against the rival Kansas City Chiefs, and there's reportedly a realistic chance he will.

Crosby did not practice all week due to his knee injury, but the Raiders did not rule him out in their final injury report released on Friday. The Eastern Michigan product has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this season, as he's recorded 10.5 sacks (T-No. 6 in the NFL), 14 tackles for loss (No. 2 in the NFL) and 17 QB hits (T-No. 7 in the NFL) in 11 games played thus far.

Crosby has also recorded 63 pressures this season, which rank most in the NFL. He has 22.0 career sacks against AFC West opponents, and has recorded 10.0 sacks in the last seven games vs. rivals. This season, Crosby became just the third player since 2000 to record nine or more sacks and 55 or more tackles through nine games. One was 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison, and the other was Terrell Suggs back in 2013.

The Raiders are currently the No. 12 seed in the AFC at 5-6, and in third place in the AFC West. Vegas has won two of its first three games under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.