The Los Angeles Rams and general manager Les Snead have agreed to a contract extension Thursday that makes him among the highest-paid GMs in all of the NFL, sources told CBS Sports. The Rams officially announced the extension for Snead as well as for head coach Sean McVay, which will keep both with the team through the 2026 season.

"As an organization we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout," Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said in the team's press release. "Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the 'We not me' mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community."

Snead, 51, has been the Rams' GM since 2012. He signed an extension in 2019 that reportedly tied him to the team through the 2023 season. The Super Bowl LVI victory in February made it a given that both Snead and McVay would receive extensions.

"You'd be foolish, when you look at how hard it is in this league to win, not to try to keep together a pair that's done it really well," Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in March.

Snead has become known for his wheeling-and-dealing ways when it comes to draft picks. The Rams haven't had a first-round pick since 2016 and won't have one until 2024 at the earliest. Snead's draft-picks approach has generated a hilarious meme and impacted how teams have come to view high draft picks. This past draft, a record-low 22 teams wound up with at least one first-round selection.

The Rams have gone to the playoffs in four of the past five seasons with Snead and McVay. Since 2017, the Rams have won 55 regular-season games, third-most in the entire NFL.