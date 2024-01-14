The Los Angeles Rams finished the 2023 regular season strong, winning seven of their last eight games to make the NFL playoff bracket. Los Angeles posted a 10-7 record and became only the ninth team in NFL history to make the postseason after starting 3-6. On Sunday, the Rams will put that hot streak on the line with a road playoff game against the Detroit Lions. Ford Field hosts the matchup and the Lions enter with a 12-5 overall record and a 6-2 mark in Detroit this season.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as three-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52 in the latest Rams vs. Lions odds. Before you make any Lions vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Lions:

Rams vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Rams vs. Lions over/under: 52 points

Rams vs. Lions money line: Lions -165, Rams +139

LAR: Rams are 5-3 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-3 against the spread in home games

Rams vs. Lions picks

Rams vs. Lions live stream

Why the Rams can cover

Rams running back Kyren Williams earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season. Williams became the first player to finish in the top three of the NFL in rushing yards despite missing at least four games since 1937. Williams did so by leading the league in rushing yards per game (95.3), becoming the third Rams player in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in the category. Over the last seven games of the season, he scored seven rushing touchdowns, averaged 120.9 rushing yards per game, and racked up 1,144 rushing yards for the season.

Williams also produced 12 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.0 yards per carry, maintaining impressive efficiency. The Rams were 6-2 in games in which Williams, Stafford, Puka Nucua, and Cooper Kupp were available to play this season, averaging 28.5 points per game and 6.77 yards per play.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has plenty of weapons through the air on the offensive side, but the Lions can also wear down opponents on the ground. The Lions have a pair of dynamic ball-carriers in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, both of whom complement each other. Montgomery is No. 6 in the NFL with 72.5 rushing yards per game this season and uses his power and experience to operate well at the goal line. Montgomery has 13 rushing touchdowns, fifth-most in the NFL, and Gibbs provides a versatile, explosive element as both a rusher and receiver.

Gibbs is in the top five among qualified rushers in yards per carry (5.2) and has 945 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The first round pick also generated 52 receptions and racked up well over 1,250 yards from scrimmage. Montgomery and Gibbs help to propel Detroit to top-five marks in scoring offense (27.1 points per game), total offense (394.8 yards per game), and first downs (375). The duo also pushes the Lions to top-five marks in rushing yards (135.9) and yards per carry (4.6). No team has more rushing touchdowns (27) than Detroit this season.

