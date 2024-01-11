Six NFL playoff matchups are on the agenda during NFL Wild Card Weekend 2024 and the penultimate battle will take place at Ford Field in Detroit. For the first time since 1952, the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams will meet in the NFL playoffs, with both teams entering on hot streaks. The Lions are 12-5 overall, winning the NFC North, and are 3-1 in their last four games. The Rams are 10-7 this season, though Los Angeles is on a four-game winning streak with seven wins in the last eight games.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as three-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Rams vs. Lions odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Lions and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Lions:

Rams vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Rams vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

Rams vs. Lions money line: Lions -173, Rams +143

LAR: Rams are 5-3 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-3 against the spread in home games

Rams vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is electric on offense, averaging nearly 30 points in the last seven contests. The Rams are also facing a potentially vulnerable Detroit defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL in points allowed (23.2 per game). Opponents score 2.06 points per offensive possession against the Lions, and Detroit is fourth-worst in defensive red zone efficiency, allowing a touchdown on 66.0% of opponent trips inside the 20-yard line. The Lions are also No. 27 in passing yards allowed (247.4 per game) and passing touchdowns allowed (28), with Detroit landing below the NFL average in sacks (41) and takeaways (23).

On the other side, the Rams are scoring almost 24 points per game, ranking in the top eight, and generate points on 41.5% offensive possessions. That scoring potency is underlined by strong metrics, including 359.3 total yards per game and 33.2 yards per offensive possession. The Rams have only 18 turnovers in 17 games, sixth-fewest in the NFL, and rank in the top quartile of the league in third down efficiency (42.0%), fourth down efficiency (61.9%), and first downs (351).

Why the Lions can cover

Few teams can match the run-pass balance of Detroit on offense this season. The Lions are No. 2 in passing yards (258.9 per game) behind Jared Goff and in the top five in passing touchdowns (30) and sacks allowed (31). On the ground, the Lions are in the top five in rushing yards (135.9) while leading the NFL with 27 rushing touchdowns. Detroit averages 4.6 yards per carry behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs and can lean on a Rams defense that has notable shortcomings.

Los Angeles is allowing more than 22 points per game this season, including 23.8 points per game on the road. The Rams are also below-average in third down efficiency allowed (38.6%), sacks (41), and takeaways (15). In fact, Los Angeles ranks in the bottom three in havoc creation and is stepping into what projects to be a hostile environment. The Lions are 6-2 at Ford Field this season, outpacing opponents by almost nine points per game. Detroit is also scoring 30.5 points per game at home this season, averaging 6.2 yards per play and more than 400 total yards per contest.

How to make Rams vs. Lions picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with neither team projected to reach 120 rushing yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

