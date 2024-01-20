The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs will get started with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Houston Texans on Saturday. Baltimore has dominated the series against the Texans, logging an 11-2 record, including four straight over Houston. In 2012, the Ravens beat the Texans 20-13 in the Divisional Round. Houston has won and covered three straight games, while Baltimore has won and covered three of its last four.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET in Baltimore. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Texans odds.

Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Texans vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Texans spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Texans Over/Under: 43.5 points

Ravens vs. Texans money line: Baltimore -451, Houston +348

HOU: Texans are 10-7-1 against the spread this season

BAL: Ravens are 11-6 against the spread this season

Why Ravens can cover

The Ravens have a collection of weapons spread out on offense. Receiver Zay Flowers has been a dynamic playmaker in his rookie campaign. Flowers has breakaway speed with the ability to stop on a dime to evade defenders. The Boston College product led the team in receptions (77) and receiving yards (858) with five receiving touchdowns. In his last outing, he snagged three catches for 106 yards and one score.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a savvy veteran option for Baltimore. Beckham runs crisp routes with strong hands at the catch point. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has logged 35 receptions for 565 receiving yards and three scores. In the 2021 postseason with the Rams, Beckham Jr. brought in 21 receptions on 26 targets for 288 receiving yards and two scores.

Why Texans can cover

Houston has a strong array of pass-catchers in the aerial attack. Nico Collins has stepped up in 2023 and became the No. 1 weapon for the Texans. Collins has strong body control and tracks the ball well when it's in the air. The Michigan product was eighth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,297) and tied for eighth in touchdowns (eight). During the regular season, Collins went over 100 receiving yards in five games.

In the Wild Card win over the Browns, Collins had six grabs for 95 yards and a score. Tight end Dalton Schultz brings a sense of consistency to the Texans. Schultz has secure hands with good speed and runs solid routes. He finished the year with 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. In his last outing, he reeled in a 37-yard touchdown grab.

