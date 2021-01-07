The NFC South champion New Orleans Saints host the Chicago Bears in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday as part of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Saints (12-4) enter the NFL playoff bracket as the No. 2 seed in the NFC after winning their fourth consecutive divisional title. The Bears (8-8) sneaked into the NFL Playoffs 2021 as the No. 7 seed after a 35-16 loss to Green Bay in Week 17.

Kickoff is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a 10-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Bears odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 47. Before making any Bears vs. Saints picks or NFL playoff predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Saints expert, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, has to say.

Now, Hammer has zeroed in on Saints vs. Bears and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Saints vs. Bears:

Saints vs. Bears spread: New Orleans -10

Saints vs. Bears Over-Under: 47 points

Saints vs. Bears money line: New Orleans -500, Chicago +400

NO: RB Alvin Kamara ranks second in the league in rushing touchdowns (16)

CHI: LB Khalil Mack leads the Bears with nine sacks

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has one of the top defenses in the NFL. The Saints ended the regular season ranked in the top five in several statistical categories, including total defense (fourth, 310.9 yards per game), run defense (fourth, 93.9 yards per game), pass defense (fifth, 217.0 yards per game) and scoring defense (fifth, 21.1 points per game).

The defense also forced 26 turnovers this season, which was tied for third.

In addition, New Orleans has dominated the series against Chicago recently. The Saints have won six consecutive games against the Bears, including a 26-23 overtime win at Chicago in Week 8. New Orleans' average margin of victory during the six-game winning streak is 10.5 points.

Why the Bears can cover

David Montgomery has emerged as one of the most versatile running backs in the league. The second-year back from Iowa State generated 1,508 yards from scrimmage during the regular season, which ranked fourth in the league. Over the last six games, he had 824 yards from scrimmage, which was second in the league behind only Derrick Henry.

In addition, Chicago faces a Saints offense that is not a threat to challenge the Bears deep. Quarterback Drew Brees' average pass this season traveled just 6.3 yards downfield, the third-shortest of any starter; only Jimmy Garoppolo and Alex Smith averaged fewer air yards per pass.

How to make Saints vs. Bears picks

Goldberg is leaning Under the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread.

So who wins Bears vs. Saints in the NFL Playoffs 2021? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Saints spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the legendary handicapper who's 19-6-1 on picks involving New Orleans.

