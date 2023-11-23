The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers met three times last season, with the 49ers sweeping the series. That included a Wild Card playoff win for San Francisco and, on NFL Thanksgiving Day, the two teams will square off for the first of two scheduled meetings this season. The Seahawks will host the game at Lumen Field, where they are 4-1 this season, and Seattle is 6-4 overall in 2023. The 49ers are 3-2 away from home and 7-3 overall this season.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Seattle. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists San Francisco as a seven-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44 in the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds. Before making any Seahawks vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from Josh Nagel, given his mastery of picks involving Seattle.

Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who has worked in the sports handicapping industry for more than 20 years. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests.

Moreover, Nagel has a read on the pulse of the Seahawks. In fact, he is a blistering 24-10 (+1300) on his last 34 NFL picks in games involving Seattle. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on 49ers vs. Seahawks during the 2023 Thanksgiving NFL schedule and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: 49ers -7

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 44 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: 49ers -352, Seahawks +274

SF: 49ers are 5-5 against the spread this season

SEA: Seahawks are 5-4-1 against the spread this season

49ers vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

49ers vs. Seahawks live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers boast top-five marks in scoring, yards per play, and total yards this season. Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL with 825 rushing yards and is No. 2 in the league with 1,189 yards from scrimmage. He has seven games with at least 100 total yards this season, and McCaffrey leads the NFL with 14 total touchdowns. He also has dominant numbers against Seattle, including 686 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in four career matchups.

At wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk ranks No. 2 with 19.3 yards per reception and averages more than 92 receiving yards per game. Aiyuk is averaging 106.7 receiving yards per game in the last three contests and catches passes from a quarterback who is efficient. Brock Purdy is coming off a Week 11 win in which he posted a perfect passer rating (158.3), becoming only the second quarterback in franchise history to reach that mark. Purdy also leads the NFL in QBR, yards per attempt, passer rating, and completion rate this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks enter this matchup on a four-game home winning streak, averaging 27.5 points per game in those four victories. Seattle has scored at least 20 points in all four games and cruised to 489 total yards, 369 passing yards, and 6.6 yards per play in their last home game against Washington. The Seahawks are averaging nearly six yards per play at home this season and are in the top eight of the NFL in turnovers (11) and fumbles lost (three).

The Seahawks are also above-average with 2,308 passing yards and will face a San Francisco defense that is in the bottom 10 of the league in third down efficiency allowed (40.9%). The 49ers are also below the league average in red zone defense, with San Francisco allowing a touchdown on 54.2% of trips inside the 20-yard line this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. 49ers picks

Nagel has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins 49ers vs. Seahawks as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule 2023, and what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Seahawks spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's 24-10 on picks involving Seattle, and find out.

