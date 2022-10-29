Who's Playing

New York @ Seattle

Current Records: New York 6-1; Seattle 4-3

What to Know

The New York Giants are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at Lumen Field. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 this past Sunday. New York QB Daniel Jones was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 202 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 107 yards. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 130.90.

Meanwhile, Seattle beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 this past Sunday. RB Kenneth Walker III had a stellar game for the Seahawks as he rushed for two TDs and 168 yards on 23 carries. This was the first time Walker III has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Walker III's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 13 points for Seattle. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought New York up to 6-1 and the Seahawks to 4-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants rank third in the league when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season. As for Seattle, they come into the contest boasting the most forced fumbles in the NFL at ten.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seattle and New York both have one win in their last two games.