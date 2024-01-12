The red-hot Buffalo Bills, who earned the AFC East division crown last weekend, will take on the streaking Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card round matchup on CBS and Paramount+. The Steelers (10-7), who earned the seventh seed in the conference by winning their final three games, finished third in the AFC North standings. The Bills (11-6), who beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 last Sunday, earned their fourth consecutive divisional title, tying the longest streak in franchise history. Buffalo last did it from 1988 to 1991.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 10-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5. Before you make any Bills vs. Steelers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -10

Steelers vs. Bills over/under: 35.5 points

Steelers vs. Bills money line: Pittsburgh +395, Buffalo -538

PIT: Steelers are 5-3 against the spread in eight road games this season

BUF: Bills are 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Buffalo is led by quarterback Josh Allen, who completed 66.5% of his passes on 385 of 579 passing for 4, 306 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was picked off 18 times but had a rating of 92.2. He was second on the team in rushing, carrying 111 times for 524 yards (4.7 average) and 15 touchdowns. In last week's win over the Dolphins, Allen completed 30 of 38 passes (79%) for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 67 yards.

The Bills will have the benefit of not having to face linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt is out this week with an MCL sprain. Without the three-time First-Team All-Pro and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Pittsburgh is 1-10 since drafting him in 2017. One of those players who will benefit most is Bills running back James Cook. Cook has carried 237 times for 1,122 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns in 2023. He has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 42-yard run. See which team to pick here.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start for Pittsburgh. In last week's 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in a rainstorm, Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown. The week before, he was effective in a 30-23 win at Seattle, completing 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards. Rudolph has the highest completion percentage (74.6) in the NFL over the past three weeks. He is the first Pittsburgh quarterback since 1970 with 700 or more passing yards, 10-plus yards per attempt, and zero interceptions in a three-game span.

Powering the Steelers' ground attack will be running back Najee Harris. The third-year veteran has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his seasons with Pittsburgh. In 17 games in 2023, he carried 255 times for 1,035 yards (4.1 average) and eight touchdowns. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last two weeks, including a 26-carry, 112-yard and one touchdown performance in the win over the Ravens. See which team to pick here.

