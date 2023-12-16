The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to make history on Saturday. Pittsburgh is 7-6 this season and will visit the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 15. The Steelers are seeking their 20th consecutive season with at least eight wins, which would pass the New England Patriots (2001-19) for the longest streak ever. Pittsburgh is 3-2 on the road this season and will face a Colts team that is 7-6 overall and 2-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Colts:

Steelers vs. Colts spread: Colts -1

Steelers vs. Colts over/under: 42.5 points

Steelers vs. Colts money line: Colts -120, Steelers +100

PIT: Steelers are 7-6 against the spread in 2023

IND: Colts are 8-5 against the spread in 2023

Why the Steelers can cover

History is on the side of the Steelers. Pittsburgh has won eight straight games against Indianapolis, now leading the all-time series by a 21-6 margin. The Steelers are also 12-2 in the last 14 games against AFC South opponents, while the Colts are just 2-12 in their last 14 games against AFC North teams. Those two wins for Indianapolis came by only seven combined points, and the Colts are yielding 27.5 points per game in those 14 outings against AFC North foes.

Pittsburgh is elite in ball security, leading the league with only 11 turnovers this season. That includes only three giveaways in the last six games combined. The Steelers also have a cushy matchup against the Colts, with Indianapolis performing at a suboptimal level on defense. The Colts are No. 29 in scoring defense, giving up 25.4 points per game, and opponents have averaged more than 28 points per game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season. Indianapolis is also No. 25 or worse in total yards allowed, first downs allowed, rushing yards allowed, and rushing touchdowns allowed. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis has 21 takeaways this season, a top-eight mark. The Colts have 18 straight games with a takeaway, the longest streak in the league, and Indianapolis is particularly opportunistic when it comes to interceptions. Indianapolis has 13 interceptions, ranking in the top five of the league, and four of those interceptions have gone for touchdowns, second-most in the NFL. The Colts are also No. 3 with 42 sacks and in the top five with only 15 passing touchdowns allowed. Indianapolis holds opponents to an ugly 37.4% conversion rate on third down.

The Steelers have scored 18 points or fewer in four straight games, and Pittsburgh is scoring only 16.2 points per game this season. Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring percentage (27.5% of drives) and points per possession (1.31). The Steelers are No. 27 or worse in total yards (292.5 per game), first downs (217), passing yards, passing touchdowns, and red zone efficiency (42.9%) in 2023. See which team to pick here.

