Super Bowl 54 odds: Patriots take a tumble after falling to No. 3 seed, Chiefs strengthen chances at Lombardi

The 2019 regular season is in the books and the page has officially been flipped to the playoffs. As we're about to embark on the postseason, Week 17 did provide some re-shuffling of the NFL playoff picture, particularly in the AFC.

Thanks to the Miami Dolphins stunning last-second win over the Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday coupled with Kansas City's victory over the Chargers at Arrowhead, New England slipped down to the No. 3 seed and the Chiefs bumped up to No. 2. Now, Tom Brady and company will be playing on Wild-Card Weekend for the first time since 2009. With this latest change in seeding now upon the Patriots, it, in turn, has also changed up their standing in the latest odds to actually win Super Bowl LIV in the eyes of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

The Patriots are now 14/1 odds to win their seventh Lombardi Trophy in team history after owning 8/1 odds heading into Week 17. That is due to the fact that Bill Belichick will likely have to take his club through both Baltimore and Kansas City if he wants to get New England to Miami. That road may be too much for even this historic franchise to conquer.

Last week, Westgate put K.C. and New England at even money with those 8/1 odds, seemingly because the No. 2 seed was still in play for both clubs. Now that we know the Chiefs will enjoy a first-round bye and a home game in the Divisional Round, their odds have jumped up to 4/1, which is second best in the AFC. Naturally, the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens have held true at 9/4 odds, the clear favorite not only in the AFC, but throughout the league.

Here's a look at the every playoff teams chances to win Super Bowl LIV:

While the oddsmakers are holding Baltimore and Kansas City pretty neatly as the two most likely teams to win the Super Bowl out of the AFC, the same cannot be said for the NFC. No. 1 seed San Francisco owns the best odds in the conference at 7/2 heading into Wild-Card Weekend, but it's the No. 3 seeded Saints that own the next best odds in the NFC at 5/1. Westgate place them above the No. 2 seed Packers, who are sitting at 12/1 odds to open the playoffs. This could largely be due to Green Bay not exactly passing the eye test of a true contender, despite their 13-3 record on the year. For New Orleans, it unquestionably has the makings of a Super Bowl winning roster, but the prospects of possibly winning on the road twice is tough for any team around this time of year.

That seems to also be the mindset for the oddsmakers to place 30/1 odds on the Seahawks, a team that nearly defeated the 49ers for the NFC West title on Sunday. The fact that they came up short in Week 17 now pushes them to the No. 5 seed and they would likely need to win three road games to get to Super Bowl LIV, starting with a date with the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Not exactly a yellow brick road to Miami, to say the least.