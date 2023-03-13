After the Tennessee Titans either released or opted not to re-sign four of their more experienced offensive linemen, they have now made a move to bolster the group charged with opening holes for running back Derrick Henry. The Titans are bringing aboard former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick offensive tackle Andre Dillard on a three-year deal worth $29 million, according to NFL Media.

The 27-year-old was selected 22nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington State, but injuries have plagued the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder since his second season in 2020 when he missed the entire year with a torn biceps muscle he suffered in a training camp practice. Dillard's injury opened up opportunity for the team's seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Mailata. His steady play in Dillard's place led to him signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension with Philadelphia prior to the start of the 2021 season, knocking Dillard out of the regular starting lineup.

Dillard also missed five games in 2022 with a fractured forearm suffered in training camp. Dillard didn't start a single game for the 2022 NFC champion Eagles this past season and only registered five special teams snaps in their 38-35 Super Bowl LVII loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joining a team whose offensive line has lost three-time Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan (release), offensive lineman Dennis Daley (unsigned), center Corey Levin (unsigned) and guard Nate Davis (signed with Chicago Bears) will allow Dillard to hit the reset button on his career and rebuild his stock for the next free agency go-around at age 30 in three years time.