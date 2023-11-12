The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Tennessee Titans with hopes of snapping their four-game losing streak on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Will Levis, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, gets his third start for the Titans, who are seeking their first road win of the season in five attempts. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida is 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Buccaneers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Titans

Titans vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Titans vs. Buccaneers time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 10 NFL picks for Titans vs. Buccaneers

Before tuning into Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Buccaneers vs. Titans, the model is picking Over 39 points to be scored. The Titans offense has performed stronger over the last two weeks under rookie quarterback Will Levis, averaging 22 points per game over those contests. Tennessee averaged 17.3 points per game before the switch.

The Buccaneers lost to the Texans, 39-37, last weekend, so its offense was rolling but the defense couldn't contain Houston. The Titans have also allowed at least 20 points in four straight games, so both teams will have opportunities to move the ball. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is completing 64% of his passes for 259 yards per game with five touchdowns and one interception over the last three contests. You may be able to stream the game here.

