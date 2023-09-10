Derek Carr will make his first start as the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans in the offseason after spending the first nine years of his career with the Raiders. Both the Saints and Titans finished last season with 7-10 records. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Saints are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Saints odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Saints vs. Titans

Titans vs. Saints date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Titans vs. Saints time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Saints TV channel: CBS

Week 1 NFL picks for Titans vs. Saints

Before tuning into Sunday's Saints vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Titans vs. Saints, the model is leaning Under the total. The Saints featured one of the stingiest defenses a season ago. In fact, New Orleans gave up 314.8 yards per game to opposing offenses in 2022, which ranked fifth in the NFL.

Tennessee, meanwhile, averaged just 296.8 yards per game on offense, the third-worst mark in the league. The Titans love to run the ball, which will keep the clock running, another reason the model expects this matchup to stay Under the total. In addition, the Under has hit in four of New Orleans' last five games at home. You may be able to stream the game here.

