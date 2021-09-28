Tom Brady Sr. made headlines last week when speaking to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston leading up to his son's highly-anticipated return to Foxborough in Week 4 where he'll face the New England Patriots for the first time since leaving the organization in free agency in 2020. When the elder Brady was asked if his son's immediate success with the Buccaneers validated his decision to leave, he said, "Damn right. [Bill] Belichick wanted him out the door, and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that's a pretty good year." Brady Sr. added that "it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on."

As you'd expect, that garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL as Brady Sr. is naturally one of the closest people in the world to the Tampa Bay quarterback. While that may be the case, it doesn't sound like Brady is all too thrilled about pops stoking the flame of this epic matchup. During Monday's episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast that Brady co-hosts, the quarterback said he "actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say" about his dad's recent remarks.

"Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point in his life, doesn't necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., so furthermore should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That's all I have to say," he said.

Brady is poking fun at the situation, but every good joke does have a sliver of truth, right? Even if Brady Sr. is echoing the feeling his son has about his departure from New England, he probably doesn't want that public to give Belichick and co. any semblance of bulletin board material heading into this showdown for the ages.

As Brady himself noted on the podcast, he isn't going to "necessarily reminisce" during his return to Foxborough with his primary objective being for the Bucs to rebound following their Week 3 loss to the Rams.

