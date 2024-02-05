Now that Super Bowl Week here, bettors are taking aim at the hundreds of available Super Bowl 58 prop bets for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers matchup. Tight end Travis Kelce of the Chiefs will be at the heart of many Super Bowl player props because of his popularity and talent. Kelce is a key part of the Kansas City offense and has been targeted 148 times this season, including the postseason. He had five games in which he was targeted 10 or more times. In each of those, he caught six or more passes.

Some of the top Travis Kelce props include the over-under on 68.5 receiving yards and the odds he will score a touchdown during the 2024 Super Bowl (+105). There are also Travis Kelce odds for his longest reception and number of receptions. Before you lock in any Super Bowl prop bets for Travis Kelce, you need to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Top Travis Kelce prop bet picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

One of the Kelce prop bets the model recommends: Kelce goes over 68.5 receiving yards with room to spare. When Kelce is targeted, he has not disappointed, especially in big games. In the postseason, Kelce has caught 23 of 27 targeted passes for 262 yards, and has nine games with 69 or more receiving yards, including a 12-catch, 179-yard and one touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. In last year's Super Bowl win over Philadelphia, he finished with six catches for 81 receiving yards and one touchdown.

San Francisco has been so-so against the pass this season. The 49ers were 14th in passing defense, allowing 214.2 yards per game, and had trouble containing Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta in the NFC Championship Game. In that game, LaPorta caught nine of 13 targets for 97 yards. Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished the game by throwing for 273 yards and one touchdown. The model is projecting that Kelce reaches 77 receiving yards, making the over the clear-cut choice on this prop. See all of the model's Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 prop bets here.

How to make Travis Kelce 2024 Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

