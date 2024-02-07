Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a polarizing figure among NFL fans these days. No matter your feelings, he is indisputably a key cog for a Kansas City club that will seek its third championship in the past five seasons when it squares off Sunday against the 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+, and a record Super Bowl betting handle is expected with the game being held in the sports betting mecca of the world.

Most sportsbooks already have a vast menu of Super Bowl 58 betting props available for customers to scour and find the best value. Kelce is a prominent figure in the Super Bowl 58 player props and his performance will play heavily into the bottom line of countless bettors. Before you lock in any Super Bowl prop bets for Travis Kelce, you need to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since inception. The model enters the 2024 Super Bowl on an incredible 185-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 39-22 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and is on an 8-1 roll on top-rated picks since Week 15 of this season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up. Now, it has set its sights on Travis Kelce Super Bowl props and locked in its picks here.

Top Travis Kelce prop bet picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

One of the Kelce prop bets the model recommends: Kelce goes over 6.5 receptions. The model simulated Super Bowl 58 10,000 times and projected Kelce for 7.2 receptions Sunday.

This should come as little surprise considering the battle-tested tight end has clearly become the top target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the postseason. Kelce leads the team with 27 targets, 23 receptions and three touchdowns in Kansas City's three playoff games.

In that span, Kelce has failed to go over 6.5 receptions just once, in the 27-24 divisional round win at Buffalo. The game was played amid frigid temperatures and an icy surface, in part accounting for the Chiefs running the ball 24 times and attempting just 23 passes.

Even so, Kelce remained ultra-efficient with his touches. He caught five of six targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns. See all of the model's Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 prop bets here.

How to make Travis Kelce 2024 Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

The model is also high on several additional Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets, including one that pays plus-money. You can only see the model's Super Bowl 58 prop bets at SportsLine.

Which Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bet pays out plus-money, and what other Super Bowl 58 prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 58 prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.