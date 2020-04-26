Vikings draft picks 2020: NFL Draft grades by team, all of Minnesota's selections

Keep track of exactly who the Vikings are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Vikings came out of the first round on Thursday with a pair of quality prospects and extra picks, selecting receiver Justin Jefferson then trading down before taking corner Jeff Gladney. On Day 2, the Vikings did what they have always done under Mike Zimmer -- draft a couple more physical man-coverage cornerbacks. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 22* WR Justin Jefferson, LSU A
1 31* CB Jeff Gladney, TCU B
2 58 OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State A-
3 89 CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi StateB+
4117*DE D.J. Wonnum, South CarolinaC-
4130*DT James Lynch, BaylorC-
4 132 LB Troy Dye, Oregon A
5169*CB Harrison Hand, TempleB-
5176*WR K.J. Osborn, MiamiC+
6203*OT Blake Brandel, Oregon State 
D+
6 205 S Josh Metellus, Michigan C
7 225* DE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State 
 A-
7244*QB Nate Stanley, Iowa 
C
7 249^ S Brian Cole II, Mississippi State  
 B+
7 253^ OL Kyle Hinton, Washburn 
C+

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 22 and 155 acquired from Bills as part of Stefon Diggs trade
  • No. 31, 115 and 176 acquired from 49ers as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 130, 169, 203 and 244 acquired from Saints as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 225 acquired from Ravens as part of draft-day trade
