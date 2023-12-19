Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is still recovering from his torn Achilles, but he is not alone on that journey. Plenty of famous athletes and celebrities have suffered the same injury, and Cousins has joked about starting a support group.

Cousins went on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" and discussed his rehabilitation process. The veteran signal-caller said that he was encouraged to find out just how many notable athletes and actors have come back from an Achilles injury to have successful careers.

He listed Steph Curry, Tiger Woods and Kobe Bryant as a few of the biggest names in sports to suffer the injury, then mentioned actors like Russell Crowe, Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

With New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers also going through rehab for his own Achilles injury, Cousins joked that they should just get everybody together for a meeting.

"I joked with Aaron -- I texted him the other day -- that we need to start an Achilles Anonymous group," Cousins said. "Maybe at Super Bowl week we can have a little summit. We can meet in Vegas and invite all the who's who of torn Achilles, get in a room, and see if we can swap stories and experiences and strategies."

Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first game of the season, and his recovery has been well-documented. Rodgers was vocal about his desire and drive to come back and play this season, but that won't come to fruition. However, Rodgers has now hinted that he wants a couple more swings at a Super Bowl with the Jets.

"I don't think next year will be my last year," Rodgers said this week. "We don't need to rebuild. We need to reload."