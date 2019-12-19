Vikings vs. Packers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Vikings vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Minnesota
Current Records: Green Bay 11-3; Minnesota 10-4
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota will be seeking to avenge the 21-16 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 15.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Minnesota's strategy against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Vikings took their matchup against Los Angeles by a conclusive 39-10 score. Minnesota's RB Mike Boone filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Green Bay was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bears last week, winning 21-13. RB Aaron Jones and WR Davante Adams were among the main playmakers for Green Bay as the former punched in two rushing touchdowns and the latter caught seven passes for one TD and 103 yards.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Vikings to 10-4 and the Packers to 11-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings rank third in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only five on the season. But the Packers are even better: they enter the game with only two interceptions, good for best in the league. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Green Bay.
- Sep 15, 2019 - Green Bay 21 vs. Minnesota 16
- Nov 25, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 16, 2018 - Minnesota 29 vs. Green Bay 29
- Dec 23, 2017 - Minnesota 16 vs. Green Bay 0
- Oct 15, 2017 - Minnesota 23 vs. Green Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 - Green Bay 38 vs. Minnesota 25
- Sep 18, 2016 - Minnesota 17 vs. Green Bay 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Minnesota 20 vs. Green Bay 13
- Nov 22, 2015 - Green Bay 30 vs. Minnesota 13
