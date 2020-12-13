Who's Playing

Houston @ Chicago

Current Records: Houston 4-8; Chicago 5-7

What to Know

The Houston Texans will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Soldier Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Texans didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 26-20 to the Indianapolis Colts last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got one touchdown from QB Deshaun Watson. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 138.50.

Meanwhile, Chicago was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Detroit Lions 34-30. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of RB David Montgomery, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Houston going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 4-8 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston is now 4-8 while the Bears sit at 5-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Texans are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 84.4 on average. Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only five on the season. Looks like big plays on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $87.70

Odds

The Texans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.