Watch Bengals vs. Cardinals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-4-0; Arizona 0-3-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, Cincinnati is heading back home. They will square off against Arizona at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The Bengals suffered a bitter loss last Monday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Pittsburgh. Cincinnati ended up on the wrong side of a painful 27-3 walloping at Pittsburgh's hands. One thing holding Cincinnati back was the mediocre play of QB Andy Dalton, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 171 yards passing.
Meanwhile, if Arizona was expecting to get some payback for the 27-24 defeat against Seattle the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Arizona lost to Seattle by a decisive 27-10 margin. Arizona's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bengals are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 49.50 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 6 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Arizona 34 vs. Cincinnati 31
-
