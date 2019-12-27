Watch Bills vs. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bills vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
New York @ Buffalo
Current Records: New York 6-9; Buffalo 10-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bills are heading back home. Buffalo and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Bills were not quite the New England Patriots' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Bills fell to New England 24-17. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of QB Josh Allen, who passed for two TDs and 208 passing yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Allen's 53-yard TD bomb to WR John Brown in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, New York was expected to lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Jets managed a 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but the Jets were the better team in the second half.
New York's win lifted them to 6-9 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 10-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bills rank third in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 300.1 on average. Less enviably, New York is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 273.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 36
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won five out of their last nine games against New York.
- Sep 08, 2019 - Buffalo 17 vs. New York 16
- Dec 09, 2018 - New York 27 vs. Buffalo 23
- Nov 11, 2018 - Buffalo 41 vs. New York 10
- Nov 02, 2017 - New York 34 vs. Buffalo 21
- Sep 10, 2017 - Buffalo 21 vs. New York 12
- Jan 01, 2017 - New York 30 vs. Buffalo 10
- Sep 15, 2016 - New York 37 vs. Buffalo 31
- Jan 03, 2016 - Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17
- Nov 12, 2015 - Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17
