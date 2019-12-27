Watch Bills vs. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York @ Buffalo

Current Records: New York 6-9; Buffalo 10-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bills are heading back home. Buffalo and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Bills were not quite the New England Patriots' equal in the second half when they met last week. The Bills fell to New England 24-17. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of QB Josh Allen, who passed for two TDs and 208 passing yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Allen's 53-yard TD bomb to WR John Brown in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, New York was expected to lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Jets managed a 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but the Jets were the better team in the second half.

New York's win lifted them to 6-9 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 10-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bills rank third in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 300.1 on average. Less enviably, New York is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 273.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York

New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 36

Series History

Buffalo have won five out of their last nine games against New York.