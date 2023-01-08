In a Week 18 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to do seemingly whatever they wanted on their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That included the latest -- literal -- spin on a pre-snap huddle.

On a 2nd and 3 in the red zone, the Chiefs ran a spinning huddle that resembled a "Ring Around the Rosie" before assembling on the line of scrimmage to run a gadget play. The play saw running back Jerick McKinnon take the snap with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the backfield, fake a handoff before running to his left and pitching the ball to Mahomes, and Mahomes then tossing the ball in the opposite direction to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney would end the play with a touchdown by breaking several tackles, but the play would be called back due to center Creed Humphrey committing a holding penalty. The Chiefs would score a touchdown anyway shortly afterwards.

Long before the arrival of head coach and offensive mastermind Andy Reid a full decade ago, the Chiefs had long put their own signature on NFL huddles. Legendary quarterback Len Dawson was known to run a "choir huddle," which was run by the Chiefs as a preseason tribute to Dawson after his death last August. The Chiefs also used a spin at the line of scrimmage on their first touchdown in Super Bowl LV, a play that was taken from the 1948 Rose Bowl.