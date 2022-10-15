Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-3; Indianapolis 2-2-1

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to square off in an AFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Indianapolis 18.8, Jacksonville 16), so any points scored will be well earned.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Colts ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos. For the second time this season, Indianapolis couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from four field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Chase McLaughlin booted in four field goals, the longest a 52-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 6-6 at halftime, but Jacksonville was not quite the Houston Texans' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. Jacksonville took a 13-6 hit to the loss column. QB Trevor Lawrence had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Indianapolis' victory brought them up to 2-2-1 while the Jaguars' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indianapolis is second worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown seven on the season. Jacksonville's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup having picked the ball off seven times, good for fourth in the NFL. Their secondary is poised to pounce all over Indianapolis' passing game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville have won nine out of their last 15 games against Indianapolis.