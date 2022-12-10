Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ New York

Current Records: Philadelphia 11-1; New York 7-4-1

What to Know

The New York Giants are 3-9 against the Philadelphia Eagles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. New York and Philadelphia will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Giants winning the first 13-7 at home and Philadelphia taking the second 34-10.

This past Sunday, New York and the Washington Commanders finished on equal footing with a 20-20 draw. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got scores from RB Saquon Barkley and WR Isaiah Hodgins. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 145.50.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ran circles around the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, and the extra yardage (453 yards vs. 209 yards) paid off. Philadelphia was the clear victor by a 35-10 margin over Tennessee. Philadelphia's victory was all the more impressive since Tennessee was averaging only 18.64 points allowed on the season. Philadelphia's QB Jalen Hurts did his thing and passed for three TDs and 380 yards on 39 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Giants are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

New York is now 7-4-1 while Philadelphia sits at 11-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York enters the game with 14 forced fumbles, good for second best in the league. As for the Eagles, they come into the contest boasting the fewest thrown interceptions in the NFL at three.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 14 games against New York.