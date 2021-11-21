Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 3-7; New York 2-7

What to Know

This Sunday, the New York Jets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.89 points per game. New York and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since November of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

New York has to be hurting after a devastating 45-17 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last week. New York was down 38-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Mike White had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 5.7 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday, winning 22-10. Miami's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 163.60.

Special teams collected ten points for the Dolphins. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Miami's win lifted them to 3-7 while New York's loss dropped them down to 2-7. Giving up five turnovers, New York had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Dolphins can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 12 games against New York.