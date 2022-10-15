Who's Playing

Carolina @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Carolina 1-4; Los Angeles 2-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Carolina Panthers will be on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

A victory for Carolina just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers might stick with them for a while. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, falling 22-10. QB Matthew Stafford wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Stafford threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 131.40.

Carolina is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 1-4.

The losses put Carolina at 1-4 and the Rams at 2-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 271.4 on average. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 62.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Odds

The Rams are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles and Carolina both have one win in their last two games.