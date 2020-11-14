Who's Playing

San Francisco @ New Orleans

Current Records: San Francisco 4-5; New Orleans 6-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New Orleans Saints are heading back home. They will square off against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 30.5 points per game.

This past Sunday, the Saints turned the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 420 yards to 194. New Orleans put a hurting on Tampa Bay on the road to the tune of 38-3. That looming 35-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for New Orleans yet this year. Their QB Drew Brees did his thing and passed for four TDs and 222 yards on 32 attempts.

Meanwhile, the game between San Francisco and the Green Bay Packers last week was not particularly close, with the 49ers falling 34-17. San Francisco was down 31-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Nick Mullens had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once. Mullens ended up with a passer rating of 136.40.

The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

New Orleans is now 6-2 while the 49ers sit at 4-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans is fifth worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Saints, San Francisco ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 9.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans and San Francisco both have one win in their last two games.