When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Buccaneers are heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Last Sunday, the Buccaneers didn't have too much trouble with the Packers on the road as they won 34-20.

Baker Mayfield looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns while completing 78.6% of his passes. His superb pass game pushed his passer rating north of 120 for the first time this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Rachaad White, who gained 139 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. The match between the Jaguars and the Ravens wasn't particularly close, with the Jaguars falling 23-7.

The Jaguars' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 264 yards and a touchdown, and Jamal Agnew who picked up 70 receiving yards and a touchdown. Agnew made the highlight reel thanks to a 65-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter.

The victory got Tampa Bay back to even at 7-7. As for Jacksonville, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

Looking ahead, the Buccaneers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by zero points. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Buccaneers in mind: they have a solid 9-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.



The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 8 years.