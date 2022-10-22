Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Tennessee
Current Records: Indianapolis 3-2-1; Tennessee 3-2
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium after a week off. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Titans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Washington Commanders two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. Tennessee's RB Derrick Henry was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 102 yards on 28 carries.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 this past Sunday. Indianapolis QB Matt Ryan was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 389 yards on 58 attempts. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 145.80.
Indianapolis' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Jacksonville's offensive line to sack QB Trevor Lawrence four times for a total loss of 29 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Tennessee going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Tennessee up to 3-2 and the Colts to 3-2-1. The Titans are 2-0 after wins this season, Indianapolis 1-1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indianapolis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Tennessee.
- Oct 02, 2022 - Tennessee 24 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 31, 2021 - Tennessee 34 vs. Indianapolis 31
- Sep 26, 2021 - Tennessee 25 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Nov 29, 2020 - Tennessee 45 vs. Indianapolis 26
- Nov 12, 2020 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 17
- Dec 01, 2019 - Tennessee 31 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Sep 15, 2019 - Indianapolis 19 vs. Tennessee 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 18, 2018 - Indianapolis 38 vs. Tennessee 10
- Nov 26, 2017 - Tennessee 20 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 16, 2017 - Tennessee 36 vs. Indianapolis 22
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 23, 2016 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 26
- Jan 03, 2016 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Tennessee 24
- Sep 27, 2015 - Indianapolis 35 vs. Tennessee 33