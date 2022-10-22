Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Tennessee

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-2-1; Tennessee 3-2

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium after a week off. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Titans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Washington Commanders two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. Tennessee's RB Derrick Henry was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 102 yards on 28 carries.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 this past Sunday. Indianapolis QB Matt Ryan was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 389 yards on 58 attempts. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 145.80.

Indianapolis' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Jacksonville's offensive line to sack QB Trevor Lawrence four times for a total loss of 29 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Tennessee going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Tennessee up to 3-2 and the Colts to 3-2-1. The Titans are 2-0 after wins this season, Indianapolis 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Tennessee.