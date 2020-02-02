Where is Super Bowl 2021: Location, stadium info, time, date, TV channel, streaming and more to know
Super Bowl LV isn't moving far after Sunday's 49ers-Chiefs matchup in Miami
We're just minutes away from kicking off Super Bowl LIV as the San Francisco Chiefs and Kansas City 49ers battle to win their first Lombardi Trophy in decades. After that matter is settled, the NFL will turn the page toward the 101st season and Super Bowl LV. The 55th installment of the NFL's current version of the championship game is scheduled to be played on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida, the second consecutive year the game will be held in the Sunshine State.
Raymond James Stadium will host its third Super Bowl, and first in 12 years, when it plays host to the league's championship game. This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.
Now that you know, it's time to start making plans, because there's a good chance your favorite team will be playing in the game. Below is all the information you need to prepare for next year's Super Bowl.
When is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009).
How do I watch Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl:
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.
