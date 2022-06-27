The Hockey Hall of Fame has revealed its Class of 2022 inductees. Roberto Luongo, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie all got the nod this year.

It was a big day for the Vancouver Canucks with three franchise legends headed to the Hall of Fame. The Sedin twins played the entirety of their 17-year careers with the Canucks, and they own countless franchise records.

Known for his elite vision and passing ability, Henrik Sedin finished his career with 830 assists, and he led the league in that category for three straight seasons from 2009 to 2012. In the 2009-10 season, Henrik Sedin led the NHL in total points (112) and won the Hart Trophy as the league MVP. One year later, Henrik racked up 19 playoff assists as he led the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final. Henrik Sedin finished his NHL career with 240 goals, 830 assists, 1,070 points, and three All-Star appearances.

Daniel Sedin, a great passer in his own right, was on the receiving end of many of those feeds from Henrik. As a result, he tallied 393 goals throughout his career. In 2010-11, Sedin's 104 points led the NHL. In his 17 seasons with the Canucks, Daniel Sedin totaled 1,041 points, three All-Star appearances, an Art Ross Trophy, and a Ted Lindsay Award.

Luongo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders, but he was traded to the Florida Panthers after his rookie year. He spent five brilliant years there before being traded again, this time to the Canucks. In Vancouver, Loungo backstopped the franchise to some of the best years in its history. In 2008-09, Luongo posted a whopping nine shutouts. In 2010-11, his goals against average was a minuscule 2.11.

Shortly before the 2014 trade deadline, Luongo was traded back to the Panthers, and that is where he spent the last five full seasons of his career. In total, Luongo played 11 seasons with Florida, eight with Vancouver, and one with the Islanders. His career stat line includes a .919 save percentage and a 2.61 goals against average.

Alfredsson spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators before signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings in the summer of 2013. Alfredsson holds the Senators' franchise records for goals (426), assists (682), and points (1,108). When Ottawa made a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, Alfredsson led the league with 14 goals in 20 games played.

Sallinen is a legend for the Finnish women's hockey program. She had a long and prolific career at the international level, which ranged from the 1989 European Championships to the 2019 World Championship. In 81 international games, Sallinen notched 63 goals, 59 assists, and 123 points. Sallinen helped Finland win a pair of bronze medals in her four Olympic appearances.

Carnegie, who died in 2012, was inducted as a builder. Carnegie was of Jamaican descent and spent his career in the Quebec Provincial League and the Quebec Senior Hockey League. He did get a tryout with the New York Rangers in 1948, 10 years before Willie O'Ree became the first Black player to enter the NHL. Carnegie was never able to break through the league's color barrier, but he began the Future Aces Hockey School in his retirement and tried to bring diversity to the sport.

Notable omissions from this year's Hockey Hall of Fame class include Alex Mogilny, Curtis Joseph, Rod Brind'Amour, Jeremy Roenick, and others.