The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to stave off elimination and forced a Game 7 with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. When the team takes the ice for Game 7 on Saturday, it's quite possible they'll be missing their star center yet again.

According to a report from The Athletic, Matthews is unlikely to play in Game 7. However, the team is taking a "day-by-day approach" with Matthews, and he's yet to be ruled out for Saturday's series-deciding contest.

Matthews has missed each of the last two games after being forced to leave Game 4. Matthews played through the illness in Game 3, and he attempted to power through once again in Game 4 but wasn't able to do so.

The Maple Leafs star has appeared on the ice throughout the past few days. He was seen taking part in drills prior to Game 5.

Even without Matthews, the Maple Leafs have battled back to tie the series at 3-3 and set up Saturday's Game 7.

In Game 6, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander rose to the occasion and put the team on his back in another must-win situation. Nylander scored a pair of goals, including slipping a shot on the breakaway through goaltender Jeremy Swayman's five-hole. Those marked the first points for Nylander in the series after he missed the first three games due to injury.

Winger Matthew Knies has also been extremely productive despite Matthews' absence. Knies provided the primary assist on Nylander's breakaway goal to put Game 6 out of reach, while also netting the overtime game-winner in Game 5.