The New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers have been offensive powerhouses during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, ranking first and second, respectively, in goals and assists heading into Friday's games. Both collected losses to open the second round, though, and aimed for more complete performances to even their series on Friday.

Here's what went down during Friday's Game 2s:

Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Carolina derailed a surging Rangers offense in Game 1, and the strong defensive play continued into Game 2. The Hurricanes allowed only 21 shots and held New York scoreless in their 2-0 win, one that extended their perfect home record to 6-0 this postseason.

Former Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith scored the game's first goal, a short-handed one, at 15:54 of the second period off a nifty between-the-legs pass from Aho. It was the 33-year-old's first playoff goal since May 18, 2013. The play was a huge momentum-shifter, as New York was on a four-minute power play after a high-sticking call on Brady Skjei.

Skjei relished in the moment from the penalty box.

Carolina's Antti Raanta was dominant, stopping all 21 of the shots that came his way. New York's Igor Shesterkin had 20 saves in the loss.

Aho, who assisted on the game's first goal, scored an empty-netter in the waning moments to make the final score 2-0 Carolina and give the Hurricanes a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York has a strong chance to get back into the series then, as Carolina is 0-3 on the road this postseason while the Rangers are 3-1 at MSG.

Game 2: Flames 5, Oilers 3

Edmonton drew heavy criticism for allowing two goals within the first 51 seconds of Game 1. In Game 2, the Oilers finished with the same level of gusto Calgary started with Wednesday, winning 5-3 behind a late offensive flurry.

After falling behind by two through six minutes of play, the Oilers maintained their composure and tied it at three in the second period. Edmonton's Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal in shorthanded fashion at 10:14 of the third, and Leon Draisaitl gave his squad some breathing room by adding another two minutes later.

Hyman now has three goals in the series after recording two in Game 1.

Calgary got off to a roaring start, scoring a pair of goals in just over six minutes. Michael Stone scored the first at 3:02 and Brett Ritchie followed suit at 6:02. Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith stopped the bleeding, however, with a goal at 13:38 of the first period.

Tyler Toffoli brought the Flames ahead by one with a goal at 2:04 of the second period, but the Oilers rallied back with a goal apiece from Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard to make it 3-3 after 40 minutes of play.

Mike Smith had 37 saves to help Edmonton tie the series at 1-1, while Calgary's Jacob Markstrom posted 35 saves.

Game 3 is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Edmonton.