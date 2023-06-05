The Vegas Golden Knights look to move within two wins of the first championship in franchise history when they host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Vegas drew first blood in the series as defenseman Shea Theodore recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory on Saturday. The loss was just the second in 13 overall games and second on the road this postseason for Florida, which also is seeking its first Stanley Cup.

Opening faceoff at T-Mobile Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Vegas is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Golden Knights picks, be sure to check out the NHL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has set its sights on Golden Knights vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and Stanley Cup Final predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Panthers money line: Golden Knights -140, Panthers +118

Golden Knights vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knights vs. Panthers puck line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+192)

VGK: The Golden Knights have scored 11 goals in their last two games

FLA: The Panthers are 8-1 when scoring first this postseason after their Game 1 loss

Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas' offense continued to roll in Game 1, increasing the team's league-leading total to 67 goals this postseason. The Golden Knights have netted at least four tallies in 12 of their 13 victories. Zach Whitecloud also scored on Saturday, giving Vegas' defense corps two goals in the series opener after registering only three over the club's first 17 playoff contests.

Jack Eichel, who is competing in the postseason for the first time in his eight-year NHL career, notched a pair of assists in Game 1 after being kept off the scoresheet in the Golden Knights' 6-0 triumph over Dallas in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. The 26-year-old center, who has yet to go back-to-back games without a point this postseason, is tied with Connor McDavid for third in the league in playoff scoring with 20 points. Jonathan Marchessault is close behind with 18 points as he extended his streak to six games by scoring his eighth goal in as many contests on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can win

Even though Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals in Game 1, he did not show any signs of rust after a nine-day layoff. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner, who gave up only six tallies during Florida's four-game sweep of Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final, made a number of superb saves and was screened on two of Vegas' goals on Saturday. The 34-year-old Russian leads all goaltenders this postseason with 11 victories, has the second-best save percentage among netminders with more than seven games played (.931) and owns the third-best goals-against average among that group (2.32).

Anthony Duclair has scored in back-to-back contests, with his goal in the series opener giving him 10 points in 16 playoff games after he recorded nine in 20 regular-season outings. Matthew Tkachuk will be eager to bounce back after being held without a point for only the fourth time in 17 contests this postseason. The 25-year-old left wing is second in the NHL with a franchise playoff-record 21 points and shares the league lead with four game-winning goals, including three in overtime. See which team to pick here.

How to make Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the goal total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 6.1 goals. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Golden Knights money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.