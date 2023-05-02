During Game 6 of the Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche opening round playoff series, forward Andrew Cogliano suffered a fractured neck and still returned to the game. Days later, the team has announced that Cogliano is out indefinitely as a result of the injury.

Cogliano was injured during the second period of Game 6 after being hit from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. Eberle was given a two-minute minor penalty, but didn't earn any additional discipline from the league.

Cogliano underwent medical testing and ended up being cleared by the Avalanche's medical staff, so he actually returned in the third period of Game 6 and played with a fractured neck.

Colorado's season ended on Sunday when they lost Game 7 of that series. Cogliano has now been ruled "out indefinitely" after the team officially annonuced he suffered a fractured C5 vertebrae.

"I don't like the hit," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said following Eberle's hit on Cogliano. "From five years old, you're wearing stop signs on your back on every jersey. I mean, it's numbers the whole way. He doesn't really ease off him."

Following Game 6, Eberle admitted that he was attempting to jar the puck free when he hit Cogliano.

"It's always tough. It's a fast play," Eberle added. "I mean, everyone knows my game, I never want to injure a guy, especially a guy you've played with, you respect... You're just trying to battle for a puck and it's unfortunate the way it ended...When the play ends up in an injury, it's always unfortunate and I was happy to see him back in the third but when you hear about his injury, it's tough."

Cogliano didn't win up playing in that Game 7 loss. There's no timetable on when he will resume hockey activities.