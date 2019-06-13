Blues Stanley Cup Final shirts, hats, pucks, pennants: Check out 2019 St. Louis championship gear

The St. Louis Blues have made history by upsetting the Boston Bruins for their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

And now you can celebrate with them (unless, of course, you're from Boston or something.)

Fresh off Ryan O'Reilly and Co. claiming the Cup on the Bruins' own ice, the CBS Sports Shop is already loaded with championship gear, perfect for rocking all summer long. From hats and shirts to special jerseys and Stanley Cup pennants to commemorative pucks and autographed tickets, you can find almost anything to honor the biggest win in Blues history.

Here's a small sampling of the huge championship collection available now online:

Men's Fanatics Branded gray and black locker room hat CBS Sports Shop

Men's Fanatics Branded gray locker room T-shirt CBS Sports Shop

Fanatics Branded royal jersey roster T-shirt CBS Sports Shop

WinCraft Official Locker Room Deluxe flag CBS Sports Shop

Again, that's just a taste of the smattering of options in the CBS Sports Shop following the Blues' big win over the Bruins. Don't waste any more time. Go ahead and check out all the brand new championship gear in stock now!